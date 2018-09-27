Fishers police to man: ‘Stop taking things’

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers Police Department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday night that it wants the public’s help to identify a man as part of a fraud investigation.

Plus, police said, they’d “encourage him to stop taking things that don’t belong to him.”

Police want to identify the man in relation to fraudulent card activity. The suspect was seen making transactions at seven different stores, including a Lowe’s Home Improvement and a Walmart in Indianapolis.

He is described as being in his mid-40s, from 6 feet to 6 feet, 3 inches tall, and from 240 to 270 pounds. The man was driving a 2000s Ford passenger van with five windows, four of which are tinted.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Edgar Holmes at 317-588-1430 or holmese@fishers.in.us.