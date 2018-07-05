Fishers police tweet: Pig on loose

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – Fishers police on Thursday afternoon were on the hunt for an animal they nicknamed “Porky.”

In The Remington, a gated subdivision along East 136th Street east of Cyntheanne Road, officers were trying to catch a pig, they tweeted at 5:46 p.m. Thursday.

“Anyone missing a pig? No ladies! Your husband is not lost! It’s an actual pig!” the tweet said.

Police hoped anyone with information on Porky’s home would call them at 317-773-1282.

Oh, and the tweet had the hastag #hesquickonhishooves.