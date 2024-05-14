Fishers replacing Michigan left intersection with roundabout

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — After years of complaints from drivers, Fishers city government is replacing the Michigan left at 96th Street and Allisonville Road with a roundabout.

Drivers approaching the Michigan left intersection could not turn left; instead, they had to turn right and make a U-turn rather than make a left. The border of Indianapolis and Fishers runs along 96th Street.

Hatem Meky, director of engineering for Fishers city government, said the intention of the Michigan left was to reduce crashes. “I’ve personally seen people trying to take that left in the intersection itself, so obviously that does prevent those instances from happening.”

Because of that, the city of Fishers is converting the intersection into a roundabout.

During that time, 96th Street has been closed westbound and eastbound at Allisonville until the project is finished, likely in November. Drivers can expect delays at the intersection until then.

“This is a very important intersection; obviously, we want to maintain the north-south, Allisonville traffic,” Meky said.

According to the Fishers Police Department, the Allisonville and 96th Street intersection experienced eight crashes since 2022, compared with eight crashes at nearby 106th Street over the same time period. The 116th Street and Allisonville Road intersection had 14 crashes between 2022 and 2024.

“Introducing a two-lane roundabout on 96th and Allisonville is going to, No. 1, make it easier for everyone and, No. 2, make it a lot more safer,” Meky said.

The city engineering director says Fishers is dealing with rapid population growth and development. The Hamilton County city previously widened Allisonville Road from two to four lanes from 116th to 141st street.

“We have a new development that’s coming in on the northwest side (of the intersection of 96th and Allisonville), and that area is going to see a lot of revitalization. We also have a park that is going in on the northwest side (of the intersection), on the White River.”

The new roundabout could cost $6 million, but, Meky says, the price could increase since dealing with concrete is not cost-effective.