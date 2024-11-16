Fishers teen wins $200k after scoring field goal during College GameDay contest

Henry Silver of Fishers celebrating after scoring a touchdown in Pat McAfee's Kicking Contest during College GameDay at the University of Georgia on Nov. 16, 2024. (Provided Photo/College GameDay via X)

ATHENS, Ga. (WISH) — A Fishers teen scored big after making a “touchdown” during College GameDay’s classic kicking contest at the University of Georgia Saturday.

Henry Silver from Fishers made the 33-yard “touchdown” (field goal) during Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest on College GameDay ahead of Saturday evening’s game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs

Originally, $150,000 was on the line, but it was raised to $200,000 when Silver and another student agreed to split the winnings. With a $200,000 match for hurricane relief efforts, $400,000 was at stake.

But in a spur of the moment call, host Pat McAfee doubled to $800,000. “One kick – $800,000 racks,” Pat McAfee told the crowd of college students.

Silver stood back calmly as the College GameDay guys set up the shot.

Kirk Herbstreit jokingly said Silver made him nervous. “I like the guys who come up to the ball and kind of step it off, I get a little nervous when they just…stand there,” he said.

Herbstreit pinned down the ball, and with Silver’s kick, the football soared clean down the middle, landing far beyond the neon green goalpost.

Touchdown.

The crowd of black and orange went wild, both hosts and students cheering and shaking each other excitedly. On camera, Silver tapped the top of his head, mouthing “Touchdown!” to the world.

Silver will receive $200,000 from winning the kicking contest. The other student will also receive $200,000, and the remaining $400,000 will go toward hurricane relief.

Tennessee and Georgia kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.