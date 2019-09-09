Fishers Test Kitchen to announce chefs

FISHERS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business)-The Fishers Test Kitchen will Tuesday announce the three chefs who earned a spot on the kitchen’s inaugural cohort. The restaurant accelerator developed by the city of Fishers and Launch Fishers is set to open this this fall when it inside Sun King Brewing at The Yard at Fishers District.

The Fishers Test Kitchen will have three fully-outfitted kitchens in a food hall setting next to the Sun King Brewing taproom. The accelerator will also feature a culinary performance space known as the Fishers Kitchen Table. It will seat a small group of guests for ticketed dinners, classes, tastings and private events.

The Fishers Test Kitchen opened applications for chef entrepreneurs earlier this year to find finalists for the three restaurant bays located inside the Sun King Fishers Innovation Brewery building.

Applications for the Fishers Test Kitchen were accepted over the summer and finalists created samples for a selection committee. The committee selected chefs based on their concept, experience and ability to cater to a food hall space.

The three winning chefs will be announced at a special event and tasting at the Indiana IoT Lab Fishers, 9059 Technology Ln in Fishers.

The event will run from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and include comments from