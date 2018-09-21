Florida woman admits affair with 15-year-old on Divorce Court; teen alleged dad of newborn

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County woman has been arrested for reportedly sleeping with a 15-year-old boy.

Shadow Nicole Lantry, 26, of Hudson, has been charged with lewd and lascivious battery.

Detectives said in August 2017, the victim reported that he and Lantry had sexual intercourse on multiple occasions in three different locations in Pasco County between February 2017 through August 2017.

Investigators said Lantry became pregnant and it is alleged the victim is the father.

On Sept. 11 2018, Lantry and her husband were on the TV show Divorce Court where the defendant admitted to having sex with a family member of her husband.

Detectives said Lantry denied the victim is the father of her newborn child.

Lantry has refused a DNA test on her child.