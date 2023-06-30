Food Truck Friday! The Garnacha Spot

We had another fiesta this week on Food Truck Friday!

Jordyn Spriggs and Paul Rodriguez rolled in with tacos, nachos, and so much more aboard The Garnacha Spot food truck! Serving Central Indiana since 2021, the Garnacha Spot food truck is family owned and operated! They strive to elevate the street food scene here in Indianapolis by putting passion into their food.

Today, Jordyn and Paul served up tacos (asada and carnitas), a Huitlacoche quesadilla, Not Yo’ Fries, churros, and street corn! Amber, her daughter Avery, and Cody gave the thumbs up and smiles of approval!

Their menu also includes burgers, a Philly cheese steak, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, and plenty of loaded fries! To learn more, visit their Facebook page HERE!