Four arrested for murder of high school football player at Indiana festival

Bryce Gerlach (right) with two coaches. (Provided Photo/Corydon Central Athletics via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The New Albany, Ind. Police Department announced arrests Tuesday in the case of a high school football player who was shot and killed.

New Albany police say 18-year-old Bryce Gerlach was caught in the crossfire when people started shooting in a parking area outside the city’s Harvest Homecoming festival in October.

Gerlach was a student and a football player at Corydon Central High School in Harrison County. The shooting also wounded a 22-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman.

Four people from Louisville, KY. were arrested on murder, felony murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, obstruction of justice and criminal recklessness charges.

Police say the suspects all fired weapons at the festival, one sold his gun after the festival. That suspect is charged with 11 counts, including felony murder.

The other three suspects were all charges for firing multiple shots at the festival. Police say the shootings lasted 30 seconds.

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey called the crimes an “evil, reckless and heinous shooting.” He said the victims were “complete innocent bystanders.”

Chief Baily said that the police executed multiple search warrants and interviews that led to the suspects and the case remains under active investigation. He said he anticipates more charges will be filed as the investigation continues.