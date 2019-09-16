For Hire: INDOT snowplow drivers

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Department of Transportation is getting ready for the winter plowing season as it is hosting a hiring fair Tuesday at several locations throughout the state.

As an incentive, INDOT says it’s offering a $250 signing bonus and a $500 retention bonus for eligible candidates. People hired for the winter seasonal positions start at $16 an hour. The work season runs from November through March.

INDOT says a CDL is required for these positions. The job requires clearing roads and performing maintenance on equipment. Depending on weather and snowfall, workers could be on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week. But there are other positions as well, such as repairing and installing traffic signs.

INDOT prefers job candidates to apply online for Tuesday’s job fair, but it’s not required. Walk-ins are welcome.

Click here to see available positions and the locations of the job fairs.