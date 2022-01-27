News

Force Indy team moves up to Indy Lights series, expanding ‘Race for Equity and Change’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Force Indy’s African-American led racing team is climbing up the ranks. They are one race class away from joining the elite Indy Car series. As a new driver takes the seat it’s a new step in the IMS’ initiative: Race for Equity and Change.

Force Indy won its first season with Myles Rowe last year. And although they are expanding in diversity they say they want to be competitive and win. Understanding that this is a moment in history that could inspire other Black and brown drivers.

“This is probably one of the biggest steps I’ve taken in my career,” said principal driver Ernie Francis Jr.

This marks the unveiling of a new era of racing for Force Indy’s African-American led team. Francis Jr. will take his spot in the driver’s seat. The team will jump from USF2000 series to Indy Lights.

“If you told me a year ago that I’d be racing in the Indy light series I would have never believed you,” Francis said.

Force Indy launched in December 2020 as part of Indycar’s efforts to improve diversity in sports. They committed to hiring and developing Black mechanics, engineers, staff and drivers…

the team ended it’s first run on top.

“Being from a Haitian American background I look different from many of the other drivers out there and I noticed that when I go to the racetrack kids will naturally want to come talk to me,” said Francis.

Francis is a key figure, but so is coach Rod Reid. He guided the team last season and says this step in racing is an important one not just because it could lead to the Indy 500 one day, but for expanding diversity and victory.

“That we have to perform well anyway. We want to win races. I want everyone to understand that as we sit and talk about programs for diversity and inclusion that’s a goal but that’s right along with us performing well and winning races,” said Reid.

Force Indy makes it’s Indy Light debut at the end of February, the team is geared up to go.

“I understand that the younger generation looks up to me as a driver and I’m ready for that and looking forward to that,” said Francis.