Delphi Murders trial: Testimony from forensic firearm examiner

A view of the Delphi Murders crime scene. The jury trial for Delphi Murders suspect Richard Allen began on Oct. 18, 2024, almost seven years after 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German were found dead near the High Monon Trail in Delphi, Indiana in Feb. 2017. (WISH File Photo)

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Friday is the seventh day of testimonies in the trial of Delphi Murders suspect Richard Allen at the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi.

Allen, 52, is charged with murder and murder while committing or attempting to commit kidnapping in the deaths of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German. The girls’ bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge near Delphi on Feb. 14, 2017, a day after they went missing.

Allen was first investigated in 2017 and again in October 2022. After a second police interview, he was taken into custody.

The trial began Oct. 18 and was expected to continue through mid-November. Sixteen Allen County residents sit as the jury on the case.

At 9:05 a.m. the state called Melissa Obergt. Obergt works for a clinical asset health management company. She tells the jury she is an operations data analyst for that company.

Previously Obergt worked for the Indiana State Police as a forensic firearm examiner. She resigned that position in 2013.

She told the jury she looked at cartridges, did function exams on firearms and did tool mark examinations. She tells the jury she has testified 112 times.

Obergt showed the jury on slides how her job works and explained what firearm and tool mark examinations are. She says a tool is “something that is a harder object that comes into contact with a softer object that leaves the softer object with a mark.”

“A tool mark is features imparted on an object by the contact and force extended from a tool,” she told the jury. She says there are two kinds: impressed and striated.

Obergt tells the jury that a cartridge is a single unit of ammunition, designed to go into a firearm. She says there is a casing, primer, powder, and bullet. The bullet is the projectile.

Obergt shows the jury a full cartridge and explains the parts of a firearm. Slide, slide stop, sight, hammer, magazine release, grip, magazine well, magazine, trigger, trigger guard, and frame.

Obergt explains the inside of a firearm and how the various components work. She tells the jury that the tools in the firearm are harder than the cartridge/bullet that they come into contact with. She explains the cycling of a cartridge and explains what a bullet looks like after it’s been cycled.

She demonstrates cycling of a pistol with an actual firearm. She inserts the magazine and 40 cal. Smith and Wesson dummy cartridge, she looks down the barrel to make sure it is empty and unloaded. She inserts the magazine and cartridge and cycles the round.

Obergt testifies as to different classifications of tool marks. She described to the jury how some marks are made before manufacture, some during manufacture and some after manufacture. She tells the jury that an examiner uses several factors to determine if a tool mark is made in any of those circumstances.

Obergt tells the jury describes the testing of a firearm and how an analysis is performed. She tells the jury the main thing that allows an examiner to make a conclusion is test firing a firearm and comparing with two microscopes. She says she then makes one of three conclusions: identification, inconclusive or exclusion.

At 10:10 a.m., the prosecution shows the jury the actual cartridge from the crime scene and photos of it from Obergt’s examination.

Obergt says the cartridge was tested for DNA first and she noticed there was no biological substance on it, that it was in good condition and was a Winchester brand 40 cal. cartridge.

She tells the jury that there are miscellaneous marks on the head and sides of the cartridge and she saw 3 possible ejector marks. One in one direction and 2 in another. She compared this with a Glock 22, which was also a 40 cal. firearm and compared the ejector marks.