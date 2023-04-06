Former Avon police officer charged with domestic battery, strangulation

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A former Avon police officer was arrested Wednesday and charged with domestic battery, criminal confinement and strangulation, according to a statement from the Avon Police Department.

Alexander Howell was taken into custody Wednesday by the Howard County Ind. Sheriff’s Department after an arrest warrant was issued in Hendricks County. Avon police say Howell was an Avon officer from 2015-2022.

Brian J. Nugent, Deputy Chief of Police said in a statement:

Earlier this evening, our agency was notified that a former Officer of the Avon Police Department was taken into custody in connection to an arrest warrant issued through Hendricks County for domestic battery. At approximately 9:00 p.m. this evening, the Howard County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Alexander Howell was taken into custody without incident, pending his transport to the Hendricks County Jail. While we are deeply saddened to learn of this incident, we appreciate the professionalism of the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department, Howard County Sheriff’s Department, as well as the integrity of the impending judicial process that Mr. Howell is entitled to at this time. Mr. Howell worked for our agency from 2015 until his resignation in September of 2022 for personal reasons.