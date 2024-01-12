Former background vocalist for Beyoncé aka ‘The Rideshare Queen’ talks upcoming projects

Meet Deanna Dixon, the sensational Rideshare Queen whose recent digital venture has taken the online world by storm, attracting millions of views and catching the attention of industry heavyweights like Rihanna and Chance the Rapper.

Deanna’s unique blend of entertainment, comedy, and inspiration has deeply resonated with audiences worldwide.

Her career includes being a Grammy-nominated vocalist on albums by Kanye West and Beyoncé, a background vocalist for known artists, a co-founder of the SangersRoom/SangersMovement featured on major news networks, and a contestant on Season 1 of Sunday Best.

Despite transitioning from performing to brand influencing, Deanna continues to make waves with a recent major partnership and a soon-to-be-released national commercial. Take a look at the interview above to learn more!