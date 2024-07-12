Former Colts player and wife granted $5,000 bond

Daniel (left) and Kristen Muir (right). The Muirs were arrested for obstruction of justice after his son, 14-year-old Bryson Muir, was reported missing and found two-and-a-half weeks later at the Muirs' home. Daniel Muir also faces a domestic battery charge related to the incident. (Provided Photos/Cass County jail)

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — Former Indianapolis Colts player Daniel Muir and his wife, have been granted a $5,000 cash bond/$25,000 surety bond by a judge in Cass County.

The Muirs were charged with domestic battery and obstruction of justice charges after their son went missing last month. After an Indiana Silver Alert was issued, he was found safe at their Logansport home, and they’ve been held in jail since July 3.

In a Thursday emergency hearing, Cass County Superior Court II Judge Lisa Swaim asked the Muirs’ attorneys to transfer their writ of habeas corpus case to Circuit Court, where the criminal case is being handled. The case will be transferred to the Circuit Court. If the Circuit Court cannot hear it before Tuesday, Swaim said she likely will.

“Parties, I believe you should be filing this first in Circuit Court. Until you actually exhaust those opportunities, I would not be able to hear this,” Swaim said. “I would be happy to hear this if you take care of your issues in regard to my being able to hear your request.”

That hearing happened Friday morning in Cass County Circuit Court, where the judge granted the Muir’s request for bond.

News 8 will continue to follow and update this story.