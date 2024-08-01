Former Colts player who ‘whooped’ son like a ‘grown-a** man’ allowed visitation with son

Daniel (left) and Kristen Muir (right). The Muirs were arrested for obstruction of justice after his son, 14-year-old Bryson Muir, was reported missing and found two-and-a-half weeks later at the Muirs' home. Daniel Muir also faces a domestic battery charge related to the incident. (Provided Photos/Cass County jail)

LOGANSPORT Ind. (WISH) — A Cass County Circuit Court Judge has modified a no contact order for former Colts player Daniel Muir and his wife, Kristen Muir, to see their 14-year-old son Bryson.

This will be the first time the Muirs have seen their son since he was found after being the subject of a silver alert in June. Bryson Muir was found on a large property owned by a religious group.

An attorney for the son said he wants to see his parents.

Muir and his wife are charged with obstruction of justice. Daniel Muir is also charged for domestic battery in connection with the June disappearance of their 14-year-old son, Bryson. They are currently awaiting trial on bond.

Talking to a relative, former Colts defensive tackle Daniel Muir said he beat his 14-year-old son over allegations of inappropriate contact that the boy had with other children.

That’s according to redacted court documents News 8 obtained from Cass County authorities.

“I whooped his ass like a grown ass man,” Daniel Muir reportedly told a relative, according to the court documents.

Daniel Muir also told the relative, the brother of his wife, that “if they lived in their homeland (religious country) (redacted name) would be put to death for his acts, instead they live in the United States so they could not put him to death,” court documents say.

State police previously reported that the property in Logansport is owned by the Servant Leadership Foundation. Daniel Muir is said to be a former pastor of Straitway Truth Ministry. The nonprofit religious group based in Greenwood Village, Colorado, according to ProPublica online records. Members of the controversial religious sect identify as Hebrew Israelites, and they live in communes.

State police on June 18 were asked by Cass County’s division of the Indiana Department of Child Services (DSC) to investigate abuse to Bryson. Photographs showed that he had what court documents called “swelling and bruising around his right eye” while holding an ice pack inside what appeared to be a residence.

The Silver Alert for Bryson Muir showed him with a black eye.

“The DCS report describes (redacted name’s) injury is the result of punishment dealt by his father, Daniel Muir,” the court documents say.

Court documents say Kristen Muir on June 20 confirmed in a recorded call to her mother, Cheryl Wright, that the injury came from Daniel Muir punishing his son.

Court documents also describe how Daniel Muir and Kristen Muir tried to prove to investigators that their son wasn’t injured by his dad.

In June 27 meetings with state police, the boy’s parents produced videos where Bryson Muir denied his father punched him in the eye. Kristen Muir also told state police that an unknown individual had punched Bryson Muir when he went to take out trash and walked over to train tracks near their property. She said Bryson Muir reported the injury to her and his father when he returned.