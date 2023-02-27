News

Former Colts quarterback released

(WISH file photo)
by: Jason Ronimous
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has been released by the Washington Commanders, according to the Commanders website.

Wentz played in eight games with seven starts and completed 62.3% of his passes for 1,755 yards and 11 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

A broken finger sidelined Wentz for 6 games, he returned to play in week 16.

The Colts traded Wentz to Washington last season for draft picks.

Wentz produced 27 touchdowns, seven interceptions, 3,563 yards and a 94.2 rating in his sole season with the Colts.

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz throws to a receiver in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

