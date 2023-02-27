Former Colts quarterback released

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has been released by the Washington Commanders, according to the Commanders website.
Wentz played in eight games with seven starts and completed 62.3% of his passes for 1,755 yards and 11 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
A broken finger sidelined Wentz for 6 games, he returned to play in week 16.
The Colts traded Wentz to Washington last season for draft picks.
Wentz produced 27 touchdowns, seven interceptions, 3,563 yards and a 94.2 rating in his sole season with the Colts.