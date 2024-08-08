Former FBI agent talks safety after Taylor Swift terror plot

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A terrorist plot in Austria was stopped and three Taylor Swift concerts were canceled after law enforcement learned of a plan targeting the singer’s “Era’s Tour.”

Swift plans to bring her tour to Indiana for three shows on the first weekend in November. Law enforcement is already working on plans to keep concertgoers safe.

Doug Kouns is a former FBI Special Agent. He spent 22 years working on criminal, counter-terrorism, and counter-intelligence investigations. Now, he is the CEO of Veracity IIR, and does private investigative work.

Kouns said law enforcement is often a step ahead of these bad actors, and in Austria’s case, they stopped a terrorist plot the day before the concerts.

“They’re always difficult,” Kouns said. “These big events. They attract the fans, but it also is an opportunity for the terrorists to make a big splash.”

Kouns said officials often monitor people who have ties to extremist groups or purchase red-flag materials that could be used to make explosives.

“Typically, these sites where young people are being radicalized are known to law enforcement and intelligence agencies,” Kouns said. “It seems to me, from what I have read, that this person may have been on the radar.”

Law enforcement is not only monitoring bad actors for large-scale attacks but also making sure even the smallest weapon does not get through the door with security checkpoints.

“It’s also a deterrent,” Kouns said. “If you see that these checks are being done you’re not likely to even attempt to sneak something in.”

Kouns notes that Indianapolis is no stranger to large crowds and high-profile guests. The city recently welcomed Vice President Kamala Harris, and successfully hosted the Indianapolis 500 and countless other large sporting events.

“They have a lot of experience handling these big events,” Kouns said. “They have best practices.”

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it is too early to comment on specifics regarding the Taylor Swift concert since it is just under three months out, but notes that it is collaborating with other agencies to ensure security.

“You can never completely eliminate the risk, but you do everything you can,” Kouns said. “You bring that risk way down to practically nothing if it’s done right.”

Taylor Swift herself has yet to speak out on the threats and cancelation but her secondary social media page “Taylor Nation” confirmed the cancelation in an Instagram story.

