Former Greenwood Council member under investigation

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – A former Greenwood City Council member is being investigated for reports of voyeurism.

Brent Corey has served on the council for the last 10 years but recently resigned amid the investigation.

Greenwood police were called to his Greenwood business on June 28 for a report of voyeurism. A search warrant was filed in the past week for access into Corey’s home.

The search warrant stated that at least three women were photographed without knowing in a state of undress.

One of the women at his business found a public folder called “peek-n-scans” while she was searching a computer to help a client.

That folder had more than 20,000 images and videos in it. It was not password protected and was available for anyone on the server.

Police took that computer and later found that some videos were taken in what appeared to be a bedroom or bathroom at Corey’s lake house while the women were changing. One women was recorded completely exposed.

The investigation is now being handled by Indiana State Police due to the fact that Corey was a public official and worked with the Greenwood Police Department. State Police want to find the original computer that was used to upload the files.

At this time no formal charges have been filed.