Former Indiana high school and college basketball star dies unexpectedly

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A former Indiana high school and college basketball standout will be laid to rest Friday and the community is mourning her untimely death.

Krissi Davis was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017. She became a popular face within Noblesville athletics.

Davis was the youngest of five. Her family says she was the strongest of the bunch. Not only did she shine a light on their lives, but on so many throughout the community of Noblesville.

The 51-year-old was an amazing athlete. She played for the Noblesville Millers before getting a scholarship to Notre Dame. While there, she was a four-year letterman and a two-time MVP for the women’s basketball team.

Davis graduated as the program’s 7th all-time leading scorer with almost 2,000 points.

The longtime Hamilton County resident also had a passion for animals, working with her brother at their longtime business and being the best “ChiChi” to her nieces and nephews.

“She had a great sense of humor,” Krissi’s brother Mike said. “She was always fun. She always kept me in line. She was a very humble person. She never took anything too seriously.”

Davis adored her two dogs, Maggie and Roxy and loved spending time outdoors.

“She was the glue that held our family together,” Krissi’s sister Patti said. “We always joked and said that Krissi was the person you wanted in your lifeboat because not only did she have your back, but she always knew how to bring levity to a situation.”



Davis spent time coaching the volleyball team at Noblesville High School. The team honored the longtime athlete this week. They say she was a legend.



There is a service Friday at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Noblesville from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. At 6 p.m. there is a Celebration of Life at the Noblesville Elks. Everyone is encouraged to wear their Notre Dame gear to honor her legacy.