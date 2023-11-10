Former Indiana lawmaker to plead guilty to federal fraud charge

State Rep. Sean Eberhart (R-Shelbyville) gets emotional during House ceremony honoring his retirement in 2022 (via Indiana House Republicans)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former Indiana state lawmaker has agreed to plead guilty to a fraud charge in federal court.

The charges and plea agreement for Sean Eberhart were filed in federal court in Indianapolis late Thursday afternoon.

Eberhart has agreed to plead guilty to a single count of Conspiracy to Commit Honest Services Fraud.

The charge carries a maximum of 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors have agreed to recommend the lowest possible sentence under federal guidelines, but the agreement does not include a specific sentence.

Eberhart has also agreed to pay $60,000 restitution, although court documents do not indicate who would receive the payment.

Publicly available court records Thursday night did not provide details on the crime, but the law is most commonly used in public corruption and bribery cases.

The plea agreement does reference that evidence against Eberhart includes “text message communications to and from EBERHART, call records involving EBERHART digital images of documents sent to and/or received from EBERHART and others, covert recordings of conversations with EBERHART, and audio and video recordings and other records of statements and actions in the Indiana legislature.”

Eberhart, a Republican from Shelbyville, served in the Indiana House of Representatives for 16 years before retiring in 2022.

During his time in the legislature he served as chair of the House Natural Resources Committee and as a member of the House Public Policy Committee.

The online court document does not list a next court date in the case.