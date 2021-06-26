News

Former Indiana teacher faces 18 sex crime charges

by: Associated Press
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Court documents say a 47-year-old former northern Indiana teacher has been charged with more than a dozen sex crimes after he groped and made sexual advances on students.

Andrew Cowells was charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography, two counts of child solicitation, two counts each of voyeurism and battery and vicarious sexual gratification.

Court documents show Cowells allegedly asked students to touch themselves or let him touch them in front of his class.

He’s also alleged to have made sexual comments to students in the classroom and inappropriately touched students in the boy’s bathroom.

