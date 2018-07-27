Former Ingalls fire chief facing federal child exploitation charges

INGALLS, Ind. (WISH) — The former fire chief of the Ingalls Fire Department is a facing federal charge of the sexual exploitation of a child.

United States Attorney Josh Minkler announced the charge against Brian Cushman on Friday.

Investigators say Cushman had sexual contact with a minor victim and had sexually explicit images of him and the victim on his cell phone.

Indiana State Police and the FBI investigated the case against Cushman.

On June 13, ISP received info regarding Cushman from the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office after an investigation regarding underage drinking and sexual misconduct at Cushman’s residence.

According to The Herald Bulletin, Cushman was fired after two teen girls were found drunk at his place.

According to court documents, one of the teens lost consciousness and was given oxygen by Cushman on June 9. A witness told investigators that two minors drank at his place on that date. That same witness said Cushman said he didn’t call police because he wanted to fix the situation. The teen that lost consciousness said her bra had been removed, with Cushman saying that he did it because he thought he was going to have to do CPR on her.

During an interview with investigators, the other minor victim admitted to exchanging sexually explicit images with Cushman and engaging in sexually explicit conduct with him.

Cushman appeared in federal court last week and has been released with GPS monitoring.

He faces up to 30 years imprisonment if convicted.

“This office will not tolerate the sexual abuse of our children by those who are supposed to lead our children from positions of trust,” said Minkler in a release. “Giving a child a learning opportunity, career guidance, or athletic training should not come at a cost of a child’s innocence.”