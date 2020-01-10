Former Marsh grocery store to become church

Former Marsh grocery store to become church

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many questions have been asked about what would happen to this corner at 62nd Street and Keystone Avenue. Two years after a Marsh grocery store vacated this 6.5-acre lot, the owner of the property has found a buyer: Traders Point Christian Church.

The church is expanding, this old Marsh grocery store will be their sixth location. The church has rented space from the Seventh-Day Adventist congregation just down the street. They hope to grow their congregation while construction of this new facility is being completed.

Many of the people around this old Marsh location are anxious to see the property redeveloped and to have some life brought back to this corner.

Traders Point is planning to build an auditorium for 800 people inside of this 57,000-square-foot building. Once completed, the facility will also have an extensive area for students and foster children.

The church did not reveal how much they paid for the property. According to Marion County tax records. it is assessed at $4.5 million. With a church taking ownership, the property is no longer taxable.

On Friday, construction crews were hard at work removing anything that was not nailed down. When Marsh closed the door, they left plenty behind for the new owner to clean up. Traders Point boasts a membership of 9,000 parishioners and they are hoping this new location will attract several thousand more to the congregation.

The church has not announced the exact date they plan on holding their first service at this location. They expect construction to be complete by 2021.