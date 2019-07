SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — A man who was a staple at The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has passed away.

Doctor Henry Bock, who served as the senior director of medical services for IMS from 1982 through 2006, passed away Saturday morning.

Following his retirement in 2006, Bock served as a medical and safety advisor at the track.

Dr. Geoffrey Billows, who currently serves as the medical director for IMS and IU Health, took some time out to discuss the passing with News 8’s Brittany Lewis.