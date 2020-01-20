Fort Wayne Airport celebrates 10 years of growth

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne International Airport is celebrating a major milestone. The airport, which is planning a major expansion this year, has reached its 10th year of consecutive passenger growth in 2019.

Throughout the year, the airport saw over 397,938 enplaned passengers, or passengers traveling out of the airport on outbound flights.

Officials say nearly 800,000 passengers utilized the airport in 2019, an increase of 4.53% over 2018. Monthly, the airport reports nearly 66,000 passengers pass through the terminal each month, supporting the ongoing growth of FWA.

The airport launched its 13th non-stop destination with seasonal Sarasota on Allegiant Air in 2019 as well.



FWA is also launching its 2020 Terminal Expansion Project. The project touts an additional gate to the concourse and streamlined processes. The airport says the initiative will be in the design phase in 2020, with construction slated to break ground in early 2021.



A $13.4 million terminal apron improvement project is also currently underway. The plans call for future terminal expansion and gate area reconfiguration.

“Ten years of consecutive passenger growth is something to celebrate, and we are thankful for the support of the Northeast Indiana region throughout the years,” said Scott Hinderman, Executive Director of Airports. “As Northeast Indiana continues to grow and uses FWA as their first choice for air travel, the airport will grow and be able to attract new or expanded routes with the airlines. Looking ahead to 2020, we are excited to begin work on the Terminal Expansion Project and look forward to bringing an even higher caliber of service to our passengers.”