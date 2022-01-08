News

Fort Wayne police fire on armed man at house

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne police fired at and injured a man armed with a handgun on Friday night.

Fort Wayne Police Department was called to a disturbance involving threats just after 7:40 p.m. Friday to a house in the 800 block of Lemonwood Court. That’s in a housing addition just north of the interchange of I-69 and Coldwater Road on the city’s north side.

A news release from Fort Wayne Police Department did not indicate whether one or more officers fired at the person.

The man’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. No police or bystanders were hurt.

The names of the man and the officer or officers were not in a news release from Fort Wayne Police Department. The officer or officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure, to allow the investigation to proceed and give them time to cope with the traumatic incident, the release said.

The Indiana State Police will investigate along with personnel from the Fort Wayne department.