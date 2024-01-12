Search
Fort Wayne police in search of person after attempted murder

Fort Wayne police looking for man wanted in shooting

by: Gregg Montgomery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne police on Friday were seeking a “person of interest” after a late morning shooting in a residential area south of downtown.

Police say Roddrick Gale was wanted in connection to a shooting happened shortly before noon Friday in the area of 3200 Clinton Court. That’s west of southbound U.S. 27 between East Pontiac Street and East Rudisell Boulevard.

Gale faces preliminary charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery. He also had a warrant issued in October from Allen Superior Court 5 on a battery charge, online records show.

The 37-year-old Fort Wayne man was described as 6 feet 2 inches tall with a muscular build. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt. Police say he will be on foot.

Anyone who sees Gale was asked not to approach him and to call 911.

