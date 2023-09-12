Fort Wayne police search for suspect in Tuesday morning homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Fort Wayne are looking for whoever shot and killed one person and wounded another early Tuesday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to shots fired in the 1800 block of Fox Point Trail. That’s an address within an apartment complex about 1 mile west of U.S. 27, just south of downtown Fort Wayne.

Police arrived and found two males who had been shot.

One victim died at the scene. The other was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Homicide detectives are going door-to-door trying to find witnesses and surveillance video, the police department said in a release.

Police have not identified any possible suspects and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information was asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-237-STOP.