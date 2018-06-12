Fortville man arrested on drug dealing & possession charges

FORTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Fortville Police Department on Tuesday arrersted a man they say was the subject of a lengthy investigation. FPD officers executed an arrest warrant on 19 year old John Kessler in the 500 block of East Staat Street in Fortville Tuesday morning.

Officers charged Kessler with Dealing in Cocaine, Corrupt Business Influence, and two counts of Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, all felony charges. Police say Kessler was taken in to custody without incident and was found to be in possession of Cocaine, Controlled Substances, Marijuana, and Paraphernalia at the time of his arrest. Police have also charged Kessler with possession of cocaine and marijuana charges.

Kessler is being held in the Hancock Co. Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

He’s set to see a magistrate at 8:30a Wednesday at which time his bond will be set.