4th Hoosier dies after Thursday plane crash in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WISH) -A fourth victim of Thursday’s plane crash in Lansing, Michigan has died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Twenty seven-year-old Zechariah Bennett succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, two days after he and five others were aboard a plane that crashed at the Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan.

Bennett was employed by Patterson Horth Inc., a construction company located in Indianapolis.

Neil Alan Sego, 46, of Trafalgar, John Thomas Lowe, 51, of Greenwood and Timothy Joe Clark, 67, of Frankli also died in the crash.

Aaron Levi Blackford , 42, of Frankton, and Joel Stewart Beavins, 48, of Franklin remain hospitalized.

The NTSB and the FAA are investigating the cause of Thursday’s crash.