Taco Bell vs Taco Bell? Franchisee seeks to torpedo new Cantina

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We all remember the Burger Wars, are you ready for the Taco Wars?

Taco Bell is set to open the latest iteration of their Taco Bell Cantina location in downtown Indianapolis this weekend. Problem is, there is a regular Taco Bell inside Circle Centre Mall one-tenth of a mile away.

The owner of that Taco Bell location says opening a second Taco bell location that close violates the franchise agreement and has filed a complaint in the Marion County Commercial Court.

Alfarah Restaurant Group filed the complaint against Taco Bell’s parent company and Flynn Restaurant Group. The suit seeks to block the opening the location, either temporarily or permanently, as well as monetary damages.

The franchise owner claims the new Cantina, which will serve alcohol, will unfairly compete with his restaurant inside the mall, which does not serve alcohol.

Flynn Restaurant Group, which plans to open the Taco Bell Cantina, this week asked a judge to give the company an additional 30 days to respond to the complaint.

The Taco Bell Cantina at 24 W. Washington Street will be the only one of its kind in Indiana.

It is set to open to customers on Saturday December 23.

Taco Bell Cantinas serve alcohol, have ‘open kitchen concepts’ and cater to a city setting. There are currently 48 locations nationwide.

Cantinas are considered a dining ‘experience’ with upscale decor, touchscreens and expanded menu offerings.

The cantinas offer normal Taco Bell fare, such as burritos and soft tacos, but also offers some off the normal menu items such as chicken enchilada nachos and an avacado ranch bowl.

Alcohol selections include a ‘Party Punch’, Cantina Margaritas and Berry Frozen Rosé. Locations will also sever beer.

According to Nick Wright of Newbridge Commercial Real Estate, Taco Bell Cantina has leased 2,858.5 square feet of the Lieber Building.

The landlord is, Goodman Jewelers, Inc., Goodman Court Street, Inc., and Goodman Quad Limited or Two North Meridian Co.

The restaurant will occupy the ground floor and mezzanine spaces within the building.

Currently Taco Bell operates Cantinas in 13 states, four in Florida, two in Texas, 16 in New York, one in Connecticut, one in Virginia, three in Ohio, one in North Carolina, one in Colorado, two in Arizona, two in Nevada, seven in California, one in Wisconsin, and seven in Illinois.

The Indianapolis location will be the first in Indiana.

Wright said there has been interest in bringing a Cantina to Indianapolis since 2016.

Read the complaint and the response here: