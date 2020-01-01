Home/Health, Latest News, Local, News, Top Video/Franciscan Health announces hospital’s first birth of 2020

Franciscan Health announces hospital’s first birth of 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 was at Franciscan Health Wednesday morning when the hospital’s first baby of the New Year was born. Baby Jonah made his debut at 5:14 a.m. The baby weighs 9 pounds 6 ounces and is 21 inches long. The baby isn’t the only reason nurses were excited Wednesday. The World Health Organization has also named 2020 the “Year of the Nurse and Midwife.” The recognition comes as the organization wraps up a three-year campaign dedicated to putting nurses at the forefront and putting a heavier focus on universal healthcare. Franciscan Health nurse Jen Fair said it’s an honor to be recognized for the work nurses do. “I think nurses are really the foundation of healthcare,” added Fair. Fair has worked for Franciscan for 20 years. She currently works in postpartum. Franciscan Indianapolis Hospitals in central Indiana has 1,700 nurses. The Indy Birthing Center delivered 2,200 babies in 2019. Since 1995 the Indy Labor and Delivery delivered nearly 58,000 babies. Franciscan also operates the only level 3 NICU in south central Indiana.

