Franciscan Health Dyer rehab services celebrates renovation

DYER, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Franciscan Health Dyer Inpatient Rehabilitation Services has completed a $255,000 renovation of its facilities. Officials said the expansion will result in the company adding additional nursing and therapy staff to meet the growing number of patients.

The expansion doubled the size of the gym and updated its technology. A Bioness Integrated Therapy System was installed in the gym, which offers touchscreen therapy activities for neuro-cognitive restoration. The health care provider also invested in equipment to prepare patients to use a walker, climb stairs and simulate getting in and out of vehicles.

The number of patient rooms was also increased to 15.

“It’s so much more spacious. Families are able to come to the gym and participate in the therapy with them,” said Nancy Cutler, MS, RN NEA-BC, director of rehabilitation services and program development. “It’s a bright, joyful environment. The more uplifted the patients feel, the better their gains.”