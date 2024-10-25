Franciscan Health to offer $49 lung screening scans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Franciscan Health is offering $49 self-pay lung scans in early November.

The lung scans will be available on the week of Nov. 4 and health leaders describe them as “simple, non-invasive computer tomography (CT) screenings that use a minimal amount of radiation”.

According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the second most common cancer in men and women and the leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. However, doctors say if it is diagnosed in the earliest stages, the five-year survival rate for lung cancer is 67%. Therefore, lung screenings are a key tool in survival.

To qualify for a lung scan, patients must be over 50 years old, have smoked an average of at least one pack of cigarettes per day for 20 years, and have no signs or symptoms of lung cancer.

According to Franciscan, the most common symptoms of lung cancer are:

Persistent, worsening cough that will not go away

Spitting up small amounts of blood

Chest pain or discomfort

Changes in the voice or being hoarse

Recurrent pneumonia or bronchitis

Unexplained weight loss or loss of appetite

Scans are available Nov. 4-8 at Franciscan Health locations in Indianapolis, Greenwood, Mooresville and Plainfield. Franciscan Health says some of the locations will offer scans on Nov. 9. Organizers say those receiving the scans will receive a free gift.

The hours will vary by location and appointments must be made in advance by phone. Anyone interested in scheduling a scan should call 1-833-238-0688 to see if they qualify and to schedule an appointment.