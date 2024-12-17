Franciscan Health updates visitor restrictions amid respiratory virus surge

A sign on the side of a Franciscan Health facility in Indianapolis in October 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health is updating its rules for visitors at its hospitals in Indianapolis, Mooresville, and Carmel due to “increasing activity of respiratory viruses such as flu, COVID-19 and RSV.”

The hospital network announced the revised visitor restrictions on Tuesday morning. The changes only affect inpatient areas and do not apply to outpatient departments.

No one under 18 will be allowed to visit, and people showing signs of respiratory illness — including cough, fever, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny or stuff nose, and headache — will not be allowed to visit.

Additional restrictions include:

Only two visitors are allowed to visit at a time, excluding clergy who are part of the care team.

Visitors must wear masks when visiting a patient who has respiratory symptoms.

Those visiting patients with respiratory symptoms should not visit the cafeteria, coffee and gift shops, or waiting rooms..

Visitors should continue to practice good hand hygiene.

Visitation hours are from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Similar visitor restrictions are in place at the Marion County facilities of Community Health Network, Ascension St. Vincent, Indiana University Health, and Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

Vaccines are currently available for flu, RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus) and COVID-19. Franciscan Health urges everyone 6 months and older to get a flu shot.