Franklin College names acting president after previous president arrested

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Franklin College has named an acting president. The school announced Monday its previous president was fired after he was arrested and accused of sex crimes.

The board of trustees has appointed Kerry Prather to the job. Prather has worked at Franklin for 37 years, including as the director of athletics and head men’s basketball coach.

As News 8 reported yesterday, Thomas Minar was arrested in Wisconsin on multiple counts including use of a computer to facilitate a sex crime and child enticement.

The search for a person to permanently replace Minar is ongoing.