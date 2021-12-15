News

Franklin drug bust nets 4 arrests, meth, heroin and 6 guns

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) – Four people were arrested Tuesday in Franklin, according to the Shelbyville Police Department.

Police said that on Dec. 14, as part of an extensive investigation into illegal narcotics and firearms, a search warrant was carried out at a residence in the 8900 of West State Road 44 in Franklin.

During the search, officers found an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and six firearms.

Additionally, the following four people were taken into custody as a result of the search:

Joseph Gamill, 52, of Franklin

Angela Hayes,45, of Franklin

Paul Rose,60, of Franklin

Larry Lee, 56, of Franklin

All four face a number of preliminary drug-related charges.

The department said this was the second search warrant carried out at this house in the last 90 days.