Franklin man sentenced to 15 years for child porn

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A Franklin man was sentenced to 15 years for child porn Friday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The office said 42-year-old Gary Dismore had pleaded guilty to charges of advertising, distributing, receiving and possessing child porn.

Back in Nov. 2017, the Indiana State Police began an investigation after a tip about someone uploading 157 videos of child pornography to a Dropbox account. An executed search warrant resulted in officers obtaining a USB drive from Dropbox, which had the illegal files. Additionally, the email associated with the account was later linked to Dismore

Then in July 2018, officers obtained and executed a search warrant for Dismore’s Franklin residence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. That search resulted in the seizure of several devices including three laptops, three USB thumb drives, a cell phone and an iPod, which contained thousands of photos and video files of child pornography.

Also found during officers’ investigation was that Dismore was heavily involved in a number of private chat groups dedicated to the distribution of child pornography. Using the devices seized during the warrant of his residence, Dismore would upload and distribute photos, videos and share links to other users. The U.S. Attorney Office said Dismore had been conducting these activities since at least 2007.

“Individuals who choose to sexually exploit and prey on innocent children will be prosecuted to the full extent under federal law,” said Minkler. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to safeguarding children against child predators, like Dismore.”

In addition to his prison sentence, Dismore will also have 10 years of supervised release.