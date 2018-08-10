Franklin police ‘Jump Around’ in dancing lip sync video

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — The Franklin Police Department has joined the ranks of Indiana law enforcement agencies to release a lip sync video.

The video covers the “Evolution of Dance” around the city and goes through a medley of dance songs, starting with Elvis Presley’s “Hound Dog” and ending with *NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye.”

The video includes officers, police dogs, members of the Franklin Fire Department and the public.

There’s even an officer dancing in an ice cream parlor to a clip of “Ice Ice Baby.”

And around the 4-minute mark, one officer gives his own rendition of Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back.”

The department has challenged the Greenwood Police Department to make its own lip sync video.

