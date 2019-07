Water boils in a pot on a stove on Jan. 14, 2007 in Berlin, Germany. (Illustration/Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

FRANKTON, Ind. (WISH) — The town water utility has issued a boil water advisory through 10 a.m. Thursday.

A notice from the town blamed water plant issues but gave no details.

“Water that will be used for cooking or drinking should be brought to a boil for 5 minutes before using,” the notice from the municipal water utility said.

The Madison County town of 1,800 is about 25 miles northeast of Indianapolis.