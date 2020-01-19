Free events to commemorate MLK Day around Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday is MLK Day, and places all across Indianapolis are offering free activities to help the whole family look back on the legacy of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr., honored across the U.S. on the third Monday in January each year.
Here are some cultural events and activities happening in Indianapolis and the surrounding area, all free of charge and family-friendly and many featuring a focus on civil rights or King.
- The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with special performances and activities celebrating King’s life and black history.
- The Indianapolis Zoo: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with the donation of a nonperishable food item for Gleaners Food Bank.
- Conner Prairie: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with special activities in honor of King.
- Indiana State Museum: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with the donation of a canned food item for Gleaners Food Bank.
- The Ice at Center Green in Carmel: free ice skating and skate rental to the first 250 skaters for only the 3:30 p.m. session. Canned food donations are encouraged.
- Rhythm! Discovery Center Drum and Percussion Museum: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with a special musical performance at 2 p.m.
- Indiana Historical Society: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. including special programs and performances where guests can learn about civil rights.
- Kennedy King Park Center Day of Service: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. featuring volunteer work, viewing of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy’s historic speech and a guest speaker. Interested volunteers need to email lena@kennedykingindy.org ahead of time.
- Franklin College Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Celebration: 1 p.m.-7 p.m. with various events and activities honoring King.
- Carmel’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Ceremony: 6 p.m. celebration with the mayor and other special performances.
- Hendricks County Alliance for Diversity’s MLK Day Celebration 2020 in Avon: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. with guest speaker. Attendees are asked to bring a dessert representative of their culture for pitch-in dessert and to register for the event ahead of time.
- Billericay Park rock painting in Fishers: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. with kindness rock painting open to all ages.
- Broad Ripple Park MLK Craft & Play: 10 a.m.-noon with arts and crafts available to ages 2-8. Registration is required.
- We Have A Dream; A MLK Jr. Legacy Event: 11:30 a.m-1:30 p.m. with a public luncheon and speakers. Registration is required.