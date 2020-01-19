Free events to commemorate MLK Day around Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday is MLK Day, and places all across Indianapolis are offering free activities to help the whole family look back on the legacy of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr., honored across the U.S. on the third Monday in January each year.

Here are some cultural events and activities happening in Indianapolis and the surrounding area, all free of charge and family-friendly and many featuring a focus on civil rights or King.