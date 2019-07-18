Free swimming, boxing classes, more set for youths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Free youth activities are set for Friday night and Saturday afternoon as part of the city’s Safe Summer initiative, the Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety said Thursday.

Here are the youth activities set as part of the summer violence-prevention effort:

Open mic night, 7-10 p.m., Frederick Douglass Park, 1616 E. 25th St.

Conflict resolution conversation, 7-10 p.m., Frederick Douglass Park.

Boxing classes, 8-11 p.m. Friday, American Top Team of Indianapolis, 3980 Georgetown Road.

Movie night, 8-11 p.m. Friday, Windsor Village Park, 6510 E. 25th St.

Open swim, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, at these parks: Frederick Douglass; Riverside, 2420 E. Riverside Drive; and Bethel Park, 2850 Bethel Ave.

A donation from the Central Indiana Community Foundation and the Indy Public Safety Foundation is paying for the free activities.