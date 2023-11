Freebies for veterans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many restaurants and businesses have deals for veterans this weekend. Friday until noon, veterans can get a free grand slam breakfast at Denny’s.

On Saturday, they get a free doughnut at Dunkin’, and a free coffee at Starbucks.

Applebee’s is offering a free meal when you dine-in on Saturday. At IHOP until 7 p.m. on Saturday, veterans can get free pancakes or a pancake combo.

For most of the deals, veterans do need to show a valid military ID.