Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here's a look at Friday's business headlines with Jane King.

Volatile week for stocks amid tensions between Ukraine, Russia

Stocks have been volatile this week on conflicting reports of tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

An invasion could disrupt oil supplies and perhaps lead to a long war that could derail a fragile global recovery from the pandemic.

Expert warns gas could hit $7 per gallon

One expert has a warning for Americans who are shocked now at the soaring price of gasoline: you ain’t seen nothin’ yet.

Energy Word founder Dan Dicker told Yahoo! Finance live gas could hit $7 a gallon if Russia/Ukraine tensions escalate and demand ticks up even further as the weather gets warmer and more Americans hit the road.

Amazon Prime prices increasing

Amazon Prime will see its first price increase in four years starting Friday for new subscribers.

The annual cost will rise from $119 to $139, or if you pay monthly, it will go from $12.99 to $14.99.

Current Prime subscribers can put off worrying about this until March 24, which is a day before those same price increases will take effect.

Burger King removing items from menu

Burger King is removing items from its menu and offering fewer discounts.

This includes removing its flagship Whopper from its core discount menu.

Reuters reported that the chain would stop selling sundaes, whipped toppings and chocolate milk due to inflation.

Disney working to develop neighborhoods

Disney’s first project to develop neighborhoods will be a community in California’s Coachella Valley surrounding a 24-acre lagoon.

Residents will be able to get a membership that provides access to a waterfront clubhouse, a club-only beach area and recreational water activities, as well as Disney programming, entertainment and activities throughout the year.