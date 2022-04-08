Business

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

WalletHub ranks Indiana 28th for ease of remote work

WalletHub ranks Indiana right in the middle of states for the ease of remote work. It ranks 28th. Indiana was high on “living environment”.

WalletHub looks at internet cost, upload and download speeds and cybersecurity.

Highest paid STEM majors in computer and information science

Careers is the STEM fields. Jobs that emphasize science, technology, engineering or math.

These have been some of the fastest growing and best paid jobs in the U.S. for decades, but some pay more than others.

The highest paid STEM majors are in computer and information systems at 163 thousand dollars.

Some of the lower paid are in environmental science and included forest and conservation techniques.

Tax refunds cold be delayed

The IRS says the remaining tax refunds could be delayed due to a worker shortage.

The head of the agency says continuing fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The many tax changes included in federal relief measures is likely to delay tax refunds for some filers this year.

JP Morgan warns of 40% price increase on commodities

JP Morgan says we should be ready for a 40% increase in commodity prices.

That size of rally would take commodities, like wheat and gas far into record territory.

The bank highlighted oil and agriculture products.

Epic games, Lego developing metaverse for kids

Two giants in the entertainment and toys, epic games, that’s the parent company of Fortnite and Lego are teaming up on a major new project in the metaverse space.

It still has to take shape but the companies say the venture will be safe for kids, and the experience will be an empowering digital experience.