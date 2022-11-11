News

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Joya Dass.

Biggest October price increase: Food

Large and consistent price increases in food and energy have been driving consumer prices higher, new government data shows.

In fact, the government says food prices at work and school were up 95% year over year, with eggs up 43% and butter up 33%. Another big expense in October was energy, with prices there up 17% from last year.

Study shows smart thermostats do not save energy

To reduce their energy bills, many Americans have been turning to energy-efficient smart thermostats.

But a new study has found that households with smart thermostats wind up using, on average, the same energy as homes without them, and those with the devices may even increase their consumption of natural gas.

A study from Honeywell and Pacific Gas & Electric finds that with people overriding the settings so often, they end up using just as much or even more energy.

Thanksgiving flight bookings down from 2019

Thanksgiving flight bookings are down compared to 2019, according to data from Adobe.

While bookings are down, flights are more expensive now than before, and that’s lifting overall revenue.

Air travel demand has been resilient this year despite high inflation and a sharp rise in fares.

Consumers spent $72b online in October

In October alone, consumers spent $72 billion online as retailers kicked off early holiday deals.

Adobe says that’s an 11% increase from September.

Despite the early deals, Adobe still expects the best discounts to occur around Cyber Week, which starts with Cyber Monday on Nov. 28.

Amazon unveils delivery drone that flies through rain

Amazon recently unveiled a new delivery drone design that’s smaller, makes less noise, and can fly through light rain.

The company has spent nearly a decade pursuing founder Jeff Bezos’ vision of autonomous drones that can deliver a package weighing less than 5 pounds as little as 30 minutes after a customer places an order.

Drones could significantly cut the cost of delivery which still mostly requires a person driving a vehicle to someone’s home.