Friday’s business headlines

Bud Light is embracing country music and football to try and win back customers. Anheuser-Busch will also offer the following to consumers: the chance to win $10,000 each week, $100 toward a bar tab, and rebates over the Fourth of July weekend.

Inflation easing ahead of Fourth of July

With inflation easing, consumers can widely shop for their Fourth of July supplies without sweating the price tag. However, Pattern says beverages are the one celebration staple that has seen a marked price increase year over year. Soft drinks are up 9 to 11%, but beer is steady.

Zuckerburg, Musk agree to cage match

Mark Zuckerberg has apparently agreed to fight Elon Musk in a cage match that would feature the billionaire leaders of two giant tech companies. Whether the two tech moguls are joking remains to be seen. While replying to a user discussing Meta’s plans to build a Twitter rival, musk challenged the company’s founder to a “cage match” if he’s up for it. Zuckerberg responded to a screenshot of the tweet and said, “Send me location”.

Paris to use pilotless flying taxis for Olympics

Paris plans to use pilotless ‘flying taxis’ for the 2024 Olympic games. But with a limited battery range that lasts under 30 minutes, it may be more of a proof-of-concept than an actual rideshare replacement

The NASDAQ and the S&P 500 rose Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak as investors resumed buying tech stocks. Investors snapped up big tech stocks that have been hammered this week.

4 in 10 say they deal with stress in unhealthy ways

Nearly half of Americans believe they’ll never feel stress-free ever again.

a new poll of 2,000 Americans aged 30 and above revealed 57% of people feel stress more frequently now than they did five years ago and 47% live an unhealthier life because of the stress they experience.

commissioned by Nutrisystem and conducted by OnePoll, the study found most are often stressed by their general health, the amount of money they make, or their job.