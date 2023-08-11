Friday’s business headlines

Credit card payment, shopping and closeup at digital nfc terminal for money, pos or cashier at shop. (WISH photo, file)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re unsure of a business, you can research and find a seller’s physical address, not just a P.O. box and phone number. Do an internet search for the company name and website and look for negative reviews.

Unfortunately, don’t believe everything you read with customer reviews as those can be bought, businesses can buy or incentivize customers to provide favorable reviews as well.

Now, if the service you need requires a licensed professional, ask for the license number and check with the licensing entity to determine if they’re legitimate or if there have been complaints.

Your state attorney general can also tell you if any formal complaints have been filed against the company and how well they responded to them.

Many online shoppers fail to fully research a product before buying, meaning they either overpay or buy the wrong product. Most E-Commerce stores allow a full replacement or refund for returned purchases within a time frame. GE Capital retail banks’ second annual major purchase shopper study has found that a growing number of consumers extensively research and compare prices and financing offers before making major purchases.