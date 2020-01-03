Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines.

Brewers

Molson Coors Beverage and Heineken are both using dry January to promote their beer.

U.S. consumers are drinking less beer and other alcoholic drinks due to health concerns and trendier options, like hard seltzer.

Beer companies are using low-alcohol and alcohol-free beer to lure those consumers back.

Lowe’s hiring

Lowes is starting its spring hiring next week.

In all, the home improvement retailer wants to hire 53,000 workers.

The retailers said the hires will include full-time, part-time and seasonal positions, across its more than 1,700 stores in the U.S. to prepare for the busy spring home improvement season.

U-Haul

Beginning Feb. 1, U-Haul will decline job applicants who are nicotine users in 21 states where such a policy is legal.

The policy will not affect the employment of people hired before Feb. 1.

U-Haul says nicotine products are addictive and pose a variety of serious health risks. This policy is a responsible step in fostering a culture of wellness at U-haul.

Infant Ibuprofen

Recalled infant Ibuprofen products have reached expiration dates.

Per FDA recommendations, recalled or not, the FDA says do not use expired meds.

Tris Pharma, the manufacturer of affected batches of the Ibuprofen oral suspension drops, were distributed at CVS and Walmart and made the recall in January of 2019.