Frito-Lay to invest $70M, add to Frankfort facilities

Frito-Lay announces plans to invest $70M in the Frankfort facility and adding 45 jobs.

FRANKFORT, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Frito-Lay plant in Frankfort is about to receive a multimillion-dollar investment and add nearly four dozen new jobs.

PepsiCo, the parent of Frito-Lay, said it will invest $70 million in the existing plant, adding a new snack line and expanding a warehouse.

The company said it expects to add 45 jobs with the expansion. The announcement comes more than a year after another expansion announcement from Frito-Lay, which involved a $159 million investment and 50 additional jobs.

“Frito-Lay’s continued financial investment in Frankfort, and their desire to create more jobs in our community, reflects a dedication to growth and success while strengthening our local economy,” said Frankfort Mayor Chris McBarnes. “Frankfort is committed to cultivating a pro-growth, business-friendly environment so that companies like Frito-Lay can continue moving their business forward.”

McBarnes said Frito-Lay has been in Frankfort for more than 30 years, employing 1,100 full-time workers at two sites in the city.

Texas-based Frito-Lay runs more than 30 snack manufacturing facilities in the country and produces 17 different snacks at the Frankfort sites.